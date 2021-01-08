Published: 11:30 AM January 8, 2021

From being scouted at a Rihanna concert to modelling for the likes of Prada and Valentino - how a former Framlingham student is making a name for himself in the fashion industry.

At just 22 years old, George Goodin, known in the industry by his middle names 'Luard Fyson', has travelled all over the world while walking for some of the fashion world's biggest designers.

Mr Goodin, who is the son of former Suffolk Judge David Goodin, was born in Ipswich and went to Framlingham college, before studying fashion journalism at the University for the Creative Arts in London.

Luard Fyson walking for Prada in Shanghai. - Credit: courtesy of Prada

His dream has always been to pursue a career in fashion, but the modelling route caught him by surprise when he was scouted at a Rihanna concert with his girlfriend.

At first he thought nothing of it, but a few months later and he was signed with Premier Model Management, before switching to Elite Models almost a year ago.

Mr Goodin has since walked for Prada, Valentino, Stella McCartney, Jil Sander, Craig Green, Margaret Howell and his favourite designer and "idol" Raf Simons.

He said his first show for Raf Simons was "incredibly surreal and definitely a pinch me moment" and has since gone on to be lucky enough to walk his show and work on several shoots for him.

Since graduating university last year, Mr Goodin finds himself regularly working in Paris, London and Milan, doing the infamous fashion weeks pre-Covid.

Through his work he has also travelled to Israel, China, Portugal, Belgium and the Netherlands among many others.

"I've been to pretty random places and I really enjoy it. It's been invaluable and I have gotten so much out of it," said Mr Goodin.

"I love the fashion industry and the brands I have worked with have been amazing. I've built up loads of contacts and I feel really lucky to be able to do what I do."

George Goodin is the son of the former Suffolk Judge David Goodin, who worked in the legal profession for more than 40 years. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

When he signed with Elite Models, Mr Goodin took on the name of Luard Fyson as it was described by the agency as being "more exotic".

"There were too many George's at the agency," he said. "I wrote out my middle names when I was signing my contract and they wanted to go with it. It's not like a stage name as it is still my name, but it is weird as I am now called both."

Over the years, Mr Goodin has worked with ‘superstar stylist’ Karl Templer, and has been shot by renowned photographer Willy Vanderperre.

He has also done photo shoots for Fred Perry, New Balance, Farfetch and Selfridges, and hopes to walk for Dior in the future.

He plans to continue modelling for some time, before setting out on a career in the fashion industry which challenges him and allows him to utilise his skills as a writer.