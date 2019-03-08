Heavy Showers

Suffolk Macmillan volunteers win at national awards

PUBLISHED: 07:57 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:57 04 June 2019

Group chairman Anne Henderson braved the shave to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support Picture: MACMILLAN

A team of Suffolk fundraisers have won a national award for their work raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The East Suffolk Fundraising Group, have been honoured by Macmillan Cancer Support’s annual Volunteer Awards Picture: MACMILLANThe East Suffolk Fundraising Group, have been honoured by Macmillan Cancer Support’s annual Volunteer Awards Picture: MACMILLAN

The East Suffolk Fundraising Group will be presented with the regional group of the year award at the charity's annual Volunteer Awards at Walcott House in Norfolk.

Winning the award for their "exceptional teamwork and outstanding fundraising success", the group who are relatively new to fundraising have organised countless events including pub quizzes, horse shows and afternoon tea parties.

Group chairman Anne Henderson, who braved the shave to raise money for the charity, said: "I think the word that came to everyone's mind was 'gobsmacked'. We're a tiny fundraising group, so to be nominated was a joy, then to have actually won was amazing!

"Of course, the main thing is that we continue to raise more money for Macmillan.

"I know a lot of people who have had cancer, it affects us all. Thankfully, Macmillan is a very well-respected charity - as soon as you mention the name you get a positive response."

Nicola Clark, Macmillan fundraising manager, said: "Although they are only in their first year, they work together wonderfully as a team. They're always keen to support whatever fundraising events are going on, raising vital funds for people with cancer.

"The team also help to raise awareness of the local support services available through Macmillan.

"Congratulations to the East Suffolk Fundraising Group for their well-deserved win and a huge thank you to all our amazing volunteers across the Suffolk for their time, care and expertise.

"Macmillan was set up by a volunteer over 100 years ago, and our volunteers are crucial in helping us to ensure that everyone with cancer can live life as fully as they can. We couldn't be there for people living with cancer without you."

