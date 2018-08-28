Man in court accused of defrauding man with Down syndrome

A Suffolk man accused of duping a disabled man into handing over tens of thousands of pounds has had his case sent up to crown court.

Stuart Snowling, of Ansell Close, Hadleigh, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court today charged with defrauding a 49-year-old man with Down syndrome out of nearly £35,000.

The 22-year-old is also accused of taking another £4,800 by selling the alleged victim CDs worth £1 for £60.

Snowling did not enter a plea and magistrates decided that because of the large sums of money involved in the case, the case will be sent to Ipswich Crown Court.

He will next appear in court at a plea and trial preparation hearing due to take place on Tuesday, December 18.

Snowling was released on unconditional bail to return to Ipswich Crown Court on that date.