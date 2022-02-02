First episode of crime drama series filmed across Suffolk to air

Magpie Murders which was filmed across Suffolk will air on Britbox later this month - Credit: Peter Cutts

A television series that was filmed in places across Suffolk will begin airing next week.

The first episode of Magpie Murders will be released on Thursday, February 10 on Britbox.

The Bell Inn, in Kersey, was renamed The Queens Arms and Ipswich was used as a double for London as part of filming for the series.

Filming in Ipswich near the Willis Building, doubling for London in Magpie Murders - Credit: SCREEN SUFFOLK

Film crews were first spotted in Kersey in April last year with local residents noticing a few changes they had made to the town.

Based on Anthony Horowitz's bestselling novel of the same name, the series will follow editor Susan Ryeland, whose life changes once she receives an unfinished manuscript.

Originally Timothy Spall was cast in the series but had to pull out due to a scheduling crash and has been replaced by Tim McMullan.

The cast includes Lesley Manville, Conleth Hill and Daniel Mays.

Suffolk saw its "busiest year to date" for filming last year with 220 filming days recorded in the county.

Magpie Murders filmed in Kersey - Credit: SCREEN SUFFOLK

Television and film production work is providing a huge economic boost for Suffolk running into millions of pounds.

Other productions that were filmed in 2021 include:

Along For A Ride - filmed in East Suffolk

Downton Abbey 2 - filmed in Belcham St Paul

Builds on Wheels - filmed near Ipswich

Changing Rooms - filmed in Mildenhall

Dance Under Suffolk Skies - filmed at a number of Suffolk parks

Walking Tudor Britain - filmed in Framlingham

BBC Radio One Big Weekend shoot with Ed Sheeran - filmed in Framlingham

Fast Justice - following Suffolk police's sentinel team

Tony Robinson's History of Britain

A Bit of Light - filmed in Leiston

Cold Harbour Lane - filmed in Lavenham



