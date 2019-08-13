E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man, 21, caught with indecent images of children avoids jail

13 August, 2019 - 05:30
Oliver Helliwell received a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Oliver Helliwell received a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 21-year-old man who was caught with more than 170 indecent images of children on devices at his home has been spared jail.

Police found Oliver Helliwell, of Onehouse Road, Stowmarket, had 32 of the most severe still images - Category A - as well as 72 Category B images and 70 Category C images on devices.

He was also found to be in possession of an extreme pornographic video, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Monday.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) intercepted a number of email addresses linked to uploading indecent images of children and police visited Helliwell's home on November 7 last year.

Officers seized a laptop, hard drive, USB stick and a phone, and discovered the still images and video after examination.

The court heard that internet history masking software had also been downloaded, although there was no evidence that this had been used.

Helliwell initially denied three charges of making indecent images of children and a charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image before pleading guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court earlier this year.

You may also want to watch:

Ed Renvoize, mitigating, said the break-up of Helliwell's parents had impacted his life and meant he was living with his grandparents.

Mr Renvoize said: "He is an isolated individual and rather immature for his years.

"He is not an individual who would cope well in a custodial setting."

Judge Rupert Overbury said: "You are someone who has very little going on in their life. You've never worked since you left school, and you're now 21, receiving benefits and living with your grandparents.

"You don't seem to do much with your life. The fact is you are 21 and should have an idea of what you should or should not be doing."

Helliwell was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, and 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to undertake a 30-day rehabilitation programme and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

Sentencing, Judge Overbury warned: "If you ever look at this type of material again, you will find yourself behind bars."

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to ‘beloved son’

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Motorcyclist who died in village crash is named

Police have named the motorcyclist who died Picture: ARCHANT

Young defender Webber departs Ipswich for Championship side Wigan

Ipswich Town defender Pat Webber has joined Wigan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to ‘beloved son’

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Motorcyclist who died in village crash is named

Police have named the motorcyclist who died Picture: ARCHANT

Young defender Webber departs Ipswich for Championship side Wigan

Ipswich Town defender Pat Webber has joined Wigan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

From Ipswich schoolboy to England Rugby World Cup star - the Lewis Ludlam story

Ipswich's Lewis Ludlam is the first St Joseph's alumni to play for the England Rugby team Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Changes, debuts,a long-awaited return and the chance for Town to play the ‘giant-killer’ role

Emyr Huws and James Wilson could start at Luton this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Six honours for Adnams in World Beer Awards 2019

Adnams Ghost Shop low alcohol, 0.5% abv, is now being exported around the world, including Australia and New Zealand, from Southwold. In Australia is is an alternative to a certain other amber nectar. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Man, 21, caught with indecent images of children avoids jail

Oliver Helliwell received a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Joe Pooley death still under investigation, one year after body found

The body of Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists