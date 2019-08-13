Man, 21, caught with indecent images of children avoids jail

A 21-year-old man who was caught with more than 170 indecent images of children on devices at his home has been spared jail.

Police found Oliver Helliwell, of Onehouse Road, Stowmarket, had 32 of the most severe still images - Category A - as well as 72 Category B images and 70 Category C images on devices.

He was also found to be in possession of an extreme pornographic video, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Monday.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) intercepted a number of email addresses linked to uploading indecent images of children and police visited Helliwell's home on November 7 last year.

Officers seized a laptop, hard drive, USB stick and a phone, and discovered the still images and video after examination.

The court heard that internet history masking software had also been downloaded, although there was no evidence that this had been used.

Helliwell initially denied three charges of making indecent images of children and a charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image before pleading guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court earlier this year.

Ed Renvoize, mitigating, said the break-up of Helliwell's parents had impacted his life and meant he was living with his grandparents.

Mr Renvoize said: "He is an isolated individual and rather immature for his years.

"He is not an individual who would cope well in a custodial setting."

Judge Rupert Overbury said: "You are someone who has very little going on in their life. You've never worked since you left school, and you're now 21, receiving benefits and living with your grandparents.

"You don't seem to do much with your life. The fact is you are 21 and should have an idea of what you should or should not be doing."

Helliwell was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, and 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to undertake a 30-day rehabilitation programme and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

Sentencing, Judge Overbury warned: "If you ever look at this type of material again, you will find yourself behind bars."