Man denies 18 sex offences including rape and attempted rape

05 December, 2019 - 05:30
Robin Croft is standing trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A jury has been sworn in to try the case of a Suffolk man accused of 18 sexual offences.

Robin Croft, 61, of Marigold Drive, Red Lodge, is charged with five counts of rape, six offences of sexual activity with child, six offences of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity along with one count of attempted rape.

Appearing before Judge Rupert Overbury at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday, Croft, who was dressed in a dark suit, pleaded not guilty to all 18 charges from the dock.

A jury of six men and six women was selected and sworn in yesterday and will return today for the opening of the case.

The trial is expected to last around seven days.

