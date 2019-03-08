E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bury St Edmunds man accused of grevious bodily harm

PUBLISHED: 14:40 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 08 October 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm following an alleged road rage incident in Stowmarket has had his case adjourned until later this month.

Michael Bass, 36, of Jubilee Terrace, Bury St Edmunds, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich last month and pleaded not guilty to a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a 75-year-old man following an alleged incident on May 18.

Bass attended Ipswich Crown Court today (Tuesday) for a plea and trial preparation hearing but the case was adjourned until October 22 to allow him to be legally represented.

Judge Emma Peters made it a condition of Bass's bail that he contacts a firm of solicitors by Friday this week.

