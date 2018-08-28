Sunshine and Showers

Suffolk man admits making indecent images of children

PUBLISHED: 16:30 07 February 2019

Christopher Ridyard, of Irlam Close, Ipswich, admitted making indecent images of children,, Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man who downloaded indecent images of children has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police offices who went to Douglas Milnes’ home on January 17 last year arrested him on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children and seized six devices, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When they were analysed they were found to contain seven indecent images in the most serious level A category, 49 level B images and 253 images in the lowest level C category.

There were also two level C movies.

Milnes, 61, of Chapel Lane, Botesdale, near Diss, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children between 2011 and 2017 and possessing a prohibited image of a child.

He was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for two years and a 35 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

Joanne Eley, for Milnes, said her client, who has no previous convictions, had mental health issues.

She said he had had a job and a family but things changed and he had “come to a very low ebb.”

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Community spirit in wake of 'shocking' death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

What we know so far about human remains found in Leiston

Forensics services are among those at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Human remains thought to have been found after building fire

Police remain on the scene at Victory Road Picture: ARCHANT

Post mortem to be conducted on body found after fire in Leiston

Police were called to the remains of the building yesterday afternoon Picture: ARCHANT

Woman missing for nearly two years sighted in Lowestoft

Police investigating the disappearance of 65-year-old Patricia Finnie have received reports of a sighting in Lowestoft. Picture: Essex Police

Strong winds hit Suffolk but Orwell Bridge remains open

A Met Office yellow warning remains in place Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire
