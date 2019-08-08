E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk man admits to making more than 700 indecent images of children

08 August, 2019 - 07:00
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man who admitted making more than 700 indecent images of children over four years - including 315 of the most severe - will be sentenced next month.

Eric Draven, of Saxon Road, Saxmundham, pleaded guilty to five charges at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, including making 139 moving and 176 still Category A indecent images of children between June 13, 2014 and June 22, 2018.

Draven also admitted making 56 moving and 118 still Category B indecent images of children and 16 moving and 221 still Category C indecent images over the same time period.

The 48-year-old also pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing an indecent image of a child and possessing an explicit animal sex image between September 11, 2014, and June 22, 2018.

Judge John Devaux ordered a pre-sentence report and adjourned sentencing for the week commencing Monday, September 9.

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk man admits to making more than 700 indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Poole Pirates v Ipswich Witches... big meeting preview

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Danny King column: These are the reasons behind that King’s Lynn defeat

Danny King.. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Dave Gooderham: Actions speak louder than words, Marcus – so back Lambert, because we can be successful this season

Paul Lambert gives James Norwood a hug at Burton Albion - Dave Gooderham says owner Marcus Evans has to give the Town boss support in the transfer market. Picture: PAGEPIX

Which Ipswich town centre streets are being pursued for tougher crackdown on vehicle use?

Butter Market is one of the pedestrianised Ipswich streets which could soon get a fresh traffic order to stop vehicles using and parking. Picture: SUZANNE DAY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists