Suffolk man admits to making more than 700 indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man who admitted making more than 700 indecent images of children over four years - including 315 of the most severe - will be sentenced next month.

Eric Draven, of Saxon Road, Saxmundham, pleaded guilty to five charges at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, including making 139 moving and 176 still Category A indecent images of children between June 13, 2014 and June 22, 2018.

Draven also admitted making 56 moving and 118 still Category B indecent images of children and 16 moving and 221 still Category C indecent images over the same time period.

The 48-year-old also pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing an indecent image of a child and possessing an explicit animal sex image between September 11, 2014, and June 22, 2018.

Judge John Devaux ordered a pre-sentence report and adjourned sentencing for the week commencing Monday, September 9.