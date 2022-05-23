Emergency services rush to rescue man and child stuck in mud

The RNLI lifeboat station at Harwich was called to assist with the man and child that were stuck in the mud - Credit: Yui Mok/PA

A man and a child were rescued after becoming stuck in the mud along the River Stour.

Emergency services, including the coastguard, were called to the incident in Harkstead at about 2.20pm yesterday, Sunday, May 22.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said they received a report of two people stuck in the mud on the River Stour and they needed assistance.

The spokeswoman added: "Holbrook and Felixstowe coastguard rescue teams were sent as well as the RNLI lifeboat from Harwich and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

"The people were recovered by the fire crew and needed no further assistance."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.51pm yesterday with reports that an adult man and child were stuck in mud by Dawsons Lane in Harkstead and sent an ambulance and senior paramedic to the scene.

"Both patients were assessed and did not require transportation to hospital.”