Suffolk man arrested after he sent explicit images to undercover policeman

A Suffolk man who was arrested after he sent explicit messages to an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old boy has been given a suspended prison sentence.

The undercover officer playing the part of the boy went on a number of online and social media platforms and was contacted by 35-year-old Oliver Stanley, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

A conversation began between the defendant and the officer posing as the teenager and it quickly became sexual and included the sending of explicit images, said Marc Brown, prosecuting.

As a result of the communication with the undercover officer police went to Stanley's home and seized a number of devices.

When a hard drive was examined it was found to contain 144 indecent images of children in the most serious level A category, 89 in category B and 116 in the lowest level C category.

A further 13 prohibited images were also found as well as evidence that Stanley had distributed indecent images of children to other people, said Mr Brown.

He said the indecent images included images of children aged between three and five and featured penetrative activity.

Stanley, of no fixed address, who pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a 14-year-old to engage in sexual activity between November 2016 and January 2017.

He also admitted three offences of making indecent images of children on or before March 23, 2017, possessing prohibited images of children and distributing indecent images of children.

In addition to being given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for 24 months he was also ordered to attend an accredited programme and a 35 day rehabilitation order.

Stanley was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for ten years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

He was also ordered to pay £1,000 costs.

Sentencing him on Friday (May 23) Judge John Devaux criticised the "considerable delay" in the case coming before the court for sentence.

Stephen Mather for Stanley said his client had no previous convictions and was horrified at the position he found himself.

He had employment and his employer was prepared to adapt his work to avoid him coming into contact with children.

Mr Mather said the offences were more than two years old and he was taking ani-depressants.

He had voluntarily completed a course to deal with issues concerning his offending.