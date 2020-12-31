E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man who punched victim at Morrisons supermarket avoids jail

PUBLISHED: 10:32 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 31 December 2019

Robert Sage avoided prison following the assault at Morrisons in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man who punched a member of the public in the face at a Morrisons supermarket has avoided a prison sentence.

Magistrates in Ipswich heard how Robert Sage, 37, of Pykenham Way, Hadleigh, punched a man at Morrisons, in Boswell Lane, Hadleigh, on November 29 just after 6pm.

The police were called and Sage was arrested near his home shortly after 7pm and found to be in possession of a kitchen knife and a small amount of cocaine.

Sage appeared before magistrates on Monday charged with assault, possession of a knife, and possession of class A drugs.

Sage was sentenced to 18 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, for possessing the knife and handed a 12-month community order for the assault with up to 30 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days. There was no separate penalty for the cocaine possession.

The victim, who is known to Sage, was also awarded £50 in compensation.

Sage was also handed a restraining order.

