Ipswich man banned from driving for three years after police crackdown

An Ipswich man has been banned for driving for three years Picture: ARCHANT Archant

An Ipswich man is one of three more drivers convicted following Essex Police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug driving.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A total of 205 people were arrested during the force’s summer campaign which highlighted how alcohol and drugs can impair reactions when driving.

Daniel Rendell, 28, of Agate Close, Ipswich, was convicted of drug driving following his arrest on July 14 in Clacton Road, Weeley.

He was disqualified for 36 months, fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

His driving licence was endorsed for driving with no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Renee Oyeleye, 21, of Paragon Road, London, was convicted of drug driving after being arrested on July 7 in Magdalen Street, Colchester.

He was disqualified for 12 months, fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Gheorghe Tomozei, 33, of Cliff Avenue, Westcliff, was convicted of drink driving following his arrest on July 8 in London Road, Westcliff.

He was disqualified for 22 months, fined £400, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.