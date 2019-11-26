Man banned from road after failing drugs test

Martin Morris was banned from driving for six months at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Sudbury man has been banned from the road after failing a roadside drug test while parked in a layby.

Martin Morris, 44, of North Street, Sudbury, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday and pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle with drugs over the specified limit.

The court heard how police saw Morris' Ford Focus parked in Tudor Road on May 15, and he told officers he was under the influence of drugs when asked.

He took a roadside drug test and tested positive for cocaine.

A blood test revealed he had more than 800 microgrammes of the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine in his system.

Michael Whatley, defending, said Morris was attending drug and alcohol abuse charity Turning Point.

Morris was disqualified from driving for six months, and fined £100.

He must also pay £105 in costs and a £32 victim surcharge.