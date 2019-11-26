E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man banned from road after failing drugs test

26 November, 2019 - 07:30
Martin Morris was banned from driving for six months at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Martin Morris was banned from driving for six months at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Sudbury man has been banned from the road after failing a roadside drug test while parked in a layby.

Martin Morris, 44, of North Street, Sudbury, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday and pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle with drugs over the specified limit.

The court heard how police saw Morris' Ford Focus parked in Tudor Road on May 15, and he told officers he was under the influence of drugs when asked.

He took a roadside drug test and tested positive for cocaine.

A blood test revealed he had more than 800 microgrammes of the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine in his system.

Michael Whatley, defending, said Morris was attending drug and alcohol abuse charity Turning Point.

Morris was disqualified from driving for six months, and fined £100.

He must also pay £105 in costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

Most Read

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

‘Time is precious’ – ‘Selfless’ mum Ria’s harrowing battle with brain tumour aged just 29

Maria and Chris Collins with their two children Lucas and Katie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

‘Time is precious’ – ‘Selfless’ mum Ria’s harrowing battle with brain tumour aged just 29

Maria and Chris Collins with their two children Lucas and Katie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drink-driver caught out by DNA after fleeing crash and lying to police

James Robertson was banned from driving and ordered to carry out unpaid work by magistrates Picture: GREGG BROWN

New lodge development proposed at ‘well established’ care farm

A scene from the Pathways Care Farm second birthday celebration events in 2018. Pictures: Courtesy of Pathways Care Farm

Mapped: All 5,680 reported crimes in Suffolk last month

Suffolk Constabulary received more than 5,000 reports of criminal activity in Ocotber 2019 Picture: ARCHANT

Drug-driving teen lost control on A14 while trying to fetch lighter

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near the Port of Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

Could the return of council homes help solve affordable housing crisis?

Councillors and developers at the new council housing at Caudwell House Picture: IBC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists