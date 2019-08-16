Man avoids prison after spitting at police officers

David Dixey was handed a community order at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 48-year-old man has avoided prison after spitting at police officers following his arrest in Thetford town centre.

David Dixey, of London Road, Thetford, was with other street drinkers in the town on June 15 when police approached and asked to have a word with him.

Dixey then became aggressive and angry, and began insulting the officers and making threats such as "I am going to kill you", Ipswich Crown Court heard on Friday.

At this point, Dixey was arrested and following a search, one small wrap of amphetamine, worth £10, was found on his person.

Dixey also made a threat that he was going to spit at officers and a spit hood was placed over his head.

When the spit hood was removed, Dixey spat at an officer and it landed on the policeman's trousers.

The police van he was transported in following his arrest also needed to be cleaned at a cost of £176.82 due to his continued spitting in the vehicle.

In custody, Dixey asked an officer for a blanket and when the hatch of the cell was opened, Dixey ran to the door and spat once again towards the officer.

Dixey was charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker for the spitting offences and criminal damage of the police van.

He was also charged with possession of a Class A drug and breach of conditional discharge.

The court heard that Dixey, who has an extensive criminal record, had began to engage with organisation Change Grow Live, which specialises in substance misuse and intervention projects.

Judge Rupert Overbury said: "Mr Dixey, you have one of the most appalling criminal records I have had the misfortune to read about.

"However, you have made real efforts and you should be proud of that. I am going to give you the opportunity to continue that change."

Judge Overbury sentenced Dixey to a three-year community order with up to 150 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

Dixey was also made subject to a criminal behaviour order for two years, which includes a ban of Thetford town centre unless accompanied by a support worker or for an approved appointment.

The judge also made an order to destroy the amphetamine wrap.