Published: 5:34 PM January 12, 2021

Ryan Frost, from Suffolk, and Bradley Walsh, host of ITV's new series Beat The Chasers. - Credit: ITV

A policy researcher from Suffolk will be heading off on a Canadian road trip after defeating the chasers on ITV's new spin-off quiz show.

Ryan Frost, who is from the Suffolk and Norfolk border near Diss and Eye, was one of a number of hopeful quizzers to compete in ITV's Beat The Chasers.

From left to right; Mark 'The Beast' Labbett, Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty, Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha, Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan and Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace. - Credit: ITV

He starred in Sunday night's edition of the quiz show, which is a spin-off of The Chase, and airs six nights a week on ITV.

The show features five of the country's top quizzers - Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty, Mark 'The Beast' Labbett, Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan, Shaun 'The Barrister' Wallace and Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha.

When Mr Frost arrived on stage, host Bradley Walsh said his home county of Suffolk was a "beautiful place".

The policy researcher told viewers he "loves walking" and has completed 10 out of more than 200 of the Wainwrights - which are English peaks in and around the Lake District.

He said if he wins any money, he wants to go to Canada and rent out an RV, to do a huge road trip.

He answered questions about swimming techniques, Paddy McGuinnes, Harry Potter and foreign languages, to win £4,000 in the cash builder round, before stumbling on the fifth question to fall short of getting a full house.

Paul Sinha, aka The Sinnerman, described Mr Frost as "assured", saying he looked like a young Jimmy Carr.

While Shaun Wallace 'The Dark Destroyer' said he was "bright and very confident".

Ryan Frost, from Suffolk, 'Beat The Chasers' to win £10,000. - Credit: ITV

When Mr Frost faced the chasers, he was offered 45-seconds on their clock to take on two chasers for the £4,000 he had won in the cash builder.

He was then given a range of options by the Chasers; £10,000 and 47 seconds to challenge three chasers, £40,000 and 47 seconds for four chasers and 51 seconds with all five chasers for £100,000.

He chose to take on three chasers for £10,000, with a 13 second advantage, as he was confident he could defeat The Sinnerman, The Vixen and The Governess.

He answered a number of questions in a close head-to-head, but managed to beat the Chasers with seven seconds to spare.

The Governess said he made the right decision going for the £10,000 and not a higher offer, as he may have overthought it and panicked.

She told him: "Well done and enjoy the money."