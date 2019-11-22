Man breached court order by accessing swingers site
A Suffolk man breached a sexual harm prevention order by accessing a swingers site, a court heard.
Gary Baker, of Broadway, Fressingfield, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday and pleaded guilty to breaching the 10-year crown court order, which was imposed on April 6, 2016.
Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard how following a routine unannounced visit on June 19, Baker's Samsung mobile phone was examined.
It was found that Baker had been accessing website Fab Swingers, which connects local people looking for sex, and Facebook outside of contacting his family, and his phone was seized.
In police interview, he admitted the breach and said he wanted more support in fully understanding his order, the court heard,
Baker will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court at a date to be fixed after magistrates declined jurisdiction.
Magistrates also ordered a pre-sentence report.
