Man breached court order by accessing swingers site

Gary Baker appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Suffolk man breached a sexual harm prevention order by accessing a swingers site, a court heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gary Baker, of Broadway, Fressingfield, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday and pleaded guilty to breaching the 10-year crown court order, which was imposed on April 6, 2016.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard how following a routine unannounced visit on June 19, Baker's Samsung mobile phone was examined.

It was found that Baker had been accessing website Fab Swingers, which connects local people looking for sex, and Facebook outside of contacting his family, and his phone was seized.

In police interview, he admitted the breach and said he wanted more support in fully understanding his order, the court heard,

Baker will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court at a date to be fixed after magistrates declined jurisdiction.

Magistrates also ordered a pre-sentence report.