Terminally ill Suffolk man ticks driving excavator off bucket list

A Suffolk man who is living with cancer has had one of his dreams come true by driving a huge excavator.

Steve James, from Leiston, was told he had inoperable cancer of the oesophagus just before Christmas last year and decided to write a bucket list.

After ignoring some of the early warning signs, the 57-year-old finally went to his doctor after his wife and best friend urged him to get help.

The tumour in his oesophagus was malignant, and the infection had spread to his stomach wall.

Due to the mass involved it was inoperable.

Cancer Campaign in Suffolk (CCiS) has been able to help make a dream come true for Steven James who was told he had inoperable cancer of the oesophagus by arranging for him to drive a digger.

Steve's consultant told him that, if he had a bucket list he should do his best to achieve some of it before it's too late.

The former HGV driver acknowledges some of his wishes "may seem trivial", but said "they mean a lot to me".

His wishes include spending a day on a modern farm, playing with the latest hi-tech machinery (he was a tractor driver 40 years ago), having a go at operating a big excavator, driving a "proper" sports car, and ride in a helicopter or a fancy yacht.

The diagnosis also meant Steve had to give up the job he loved of driving an HGV after 35 years, but one of the hardest things was telling his 13-year-old son.

Steve has been able to begin ticking items off his list thanks to Cancer Campaign in Suffolk, who he is sharing his story with.

He said: "I have decided to be open and honest about this because if it will help or encourage one person to go and get checked out, and hopefully stop this awful disease from taking hold, then at least I will have left some sort of a legacy."

Karen Hare, chief executive of Cancer Campaign in Suffolk has huge admiration for Steve, who is getting an important message out to people who are worried about seeking advice.

She said: "It’s a very poignant message from one who has experiences to share, that really reinforces the reasons for acting on any changes or concerns we might experience.

"As Steve so eloquently puts it, 'get checked .. if not for yourself, do it for the loved ones around you'."

Jake Nicholls, operations manager at TRU7 Group who helped Steve's dream come true, said : "We at TRU7 Group are really happy to help Steve tick an item off his bucket list. If we can send him away with a smile, it’s the least we can do for someone in his situation."

To follow his journey visit: ccisuffolk.org/news/22-steves-story