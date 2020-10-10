Man caught with more than 8,000 indecent images of children

A Leiston man has admitted possessing thousands of indecent images of children after police executed a warrant at his home.

Mark Watling, 52, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday and pleaded guilty to one count of making indecent images and three further charges of possessing indecent photographs.

Prosecutor Paul Huxley said police acted on information received by Microsoft regarding indecent images on their systems, and an IP address was passed to officers.

Police subsequently executed a warrant at Watling’s home on July 10, 2019.

He was found to be in possession of 138 images and seven videos of category A – the most serious kind – as well as 357 images and eight videos classed as category B.

A further 7,550 images and 19 videos of category C were found on devices.

Magistrates sent the case to crown court and Watling will appear at a date to be fixed to be sentenced.

Watling, of Andrew Close, Leiston, was granted unconditional bail ahead of his sentence.