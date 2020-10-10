E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man caught with more than 8,000 indecent images of children

10 October, 2020 - 05:30
Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A Leiston man has admitted possessing thousands of indecent images of children after police executed a warrant at his home.

Mark Watling, 52, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday and pleaded guilty to one count of making indecent images and three further charges of possessing indecent photographs.

Prosecutor Paul Huxley said police acted on information received by Microsoft regarding indecent images on their systems, and an IP address was passed to officers.

You may also want to watch:

Police subsequently executed a warrant at Watling’s home on July 10, 2019.

He was found to be in possession of 138 images and seven videos of category A – the most serious kind – as well as 357 images and eight videos classed as category B.

A further 7,550 images and 19 videos of category C were found on devices.

Magistrates sent the case to crown court and Watling will appear at a date to be fixed to be sentenced.

Watling, of Andrew Close, Leiston, was granted unconditional bail ahead of his sentence.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk’s community heros celebrated in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Chief executive of Suffolk Community Foundation Stephen Singleton has been made an MBE Picture: SLYVAINE POITAU PHOTOGRAPHY/ SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Police officer raises money for bereavement group following tragic loss of daughter

The group of officers at Mount Snowdon. From left to right: Ian Stockwell, Kay Laney, Simon Carpenter, Faruk Ullah, John Halston and Chris Green Picture: FARUK ULLAH

‘No quick fixes’ to Bury St Edmunds parking problems - but review to help find solutions

Churchgate Street in Bury St Edmunds is one of the areas where residents' parking has been an issue. Picture: ARCHANT

See who was jailed in Suffolk this week

Lucian Popescu-Iordache was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Exes on the beach, a left back question and a curse to break - Talking points ahead of Town’s clash with Blackpool

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert takes his side to Blackpool today, where they will likely be reunited with Luke Garbutt and Grant Ward Picture: PA/BLACKPOOL FC