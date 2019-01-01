Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced
PUBLISHED: 17:48 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:48 26 November 2019
A Suffolk man caught with nearly 100 indecent images of children will be sentenced at crown court.
Adam Page, 40, of Jay Close, Haverhill, admitted three charges of making indecent photographs of children between July 5, 2018, and July 20, 2018.
Page was found to have three Category A images and four Category A movies of children on a Sony xperia mobile phone.
He was also caught with 10 Category B images and two Category B movies, as well as 78 Category C images and two Category C movies on the same Sony device.
Page pleaded guilty to all three charges before magistrates in Ipswich today.
Magistrates committed the case to crown court for sentencing and ordered a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service.
Page was released on unconditional bail.
He will appear at Ipswich Crown Court to be sentenced at a date to be fixed.
