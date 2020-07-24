E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man caught with his trousers down as he touched dementia patient

24 July, 2020 - 19:30
Trevor Robinson appeared before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

Trevor Robinson appeared before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Stowmarket man was caught with his arms around an 80-year-old dementia patient in a care home with his trousers down, a court heard.

Trevor Robinson, 68, of Hillside, Stowmarket, admitted sexually touching the woman at a care home on March 3 this year.

Magistrates in Ipswich heard that Robinson was discovered in the woman’s room around 11am by her daughter, who had gone to visit her at the care home.

On entering the room, the victim’s daughter saw the curtains in the room half open and her mother was sitting down in a chair being cuddled by Robinson, who was standing up, prosecutor Colette Harper, told the court.

After asking what was going on, she noticed her mother was crying and Robinson had his trousers down with his erect penis exposed, Mrs Harper said.

At this point, the daughter left the room and went to get help from staff.

Mrs Harper said it was an “unusual case” but Robinson had “taken advantage” of the woman with dementia.

You may also want to watch:

Robinson, who had no previous convictions, often volunteered at the care home, and also had relatives who were residents there, the court heard.

Robinson pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Friday to the charge of sexual activity with a mentally disordered female.

The charge, under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, stated Robinson intentionally touched the woman who was unable to refuse because of or for a reason related to a mental disorder.

It added that Robinson could reasonably be expected to have known that the woman had such a disorder and that because of it, she was likely to be unable to refuse – and that the touching was sexual.

He spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his guilty plea.

Mrs Harper said the case should be sent to Ipswich Crown Court for sentence, and Helen Korfanty, defending, agreed.

Magistrates ordered an all-options pre-sentence report from the Probation Service and told Robinson he will be sentenced at the crown court.

Magistrates granted Robinson unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance at Ipswich Crown Court.

Robinson will be sentenced at a date to be fixed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: CCTV footage shows moments lorry ploughs through level crossing safety barriers

A lorry has crashed through the barriers at the level crossing in Manningtree. Picture: NATIONAL RAIL

Busy road reopens after car left on roof following crash with campervan

The Street is closed in Cavenham after a Ford Mondeo was left on its roof following a crash with a campervan. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Concern over ‘first signs’ of virus spike in Essex

Essex County Council have confirmed the first signs of a regional outbreak of Covid-19 in the Harwich and Clacton area. Picture: NIGE BROWN

Man caught with his trousers down as he touched dementia patient

Trevor Robinson appeared before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

5 holiday spots for those looking to stay close to Suffolk

Walton-on-the-Naze, a north Essex coastal town is popular with families for weekend getaways. Picture: Millie's Beach Huts