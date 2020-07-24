Man caught with his trousers down as he touched dementia patient

Trevor Robinson appeared before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Stowmarket man was caught with his arms around an 80-year-old dementia patient in a care home with his trousers down, a court heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trevor Robinson, 68, of Hillside, Stowmarket, admitted sexually touching the woman at a care home on March 3 this year.

Magistrates in Ipswich heard that Robinson was discovered in the woman’s room around 11am by her daughter, who had gone to visit her at the care home.

On entering the room, the victim’s daughter saw the curtains in the room half open and her mother was sitting down in a chair being cuddled by Robinson, who was standing up, prosecutor Colette Harper, told the court.

After asking what was going on, she noticed her mother was crying and Robinson had his trousers down with his erect penis exposed, Mrs Harper said.

At this point, the daughter left the room and went to get help from staff.

Mrs Harper said it was an “unusual case” but Robinson had “taken advantage” of the woman with dementia.

You may also want to watch:

Robinson, who had no previous convictions, often volunteered at the care home, and also had relatives who were residents there, the court heard.

Robinson pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Friday to the charge of sexual activity with a mentally disordered female.

The charge, under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, stated Robinson intentionally touched the woman who was unable to refuse because of or for a reason related to a mental disorder.

It added that Robinson could reasonably be expected to have known that the woman had such a disorder and that because of it, she was likely to be unable to refuse – and that the touching was sexual.

He spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his guilty plea.

Mrs Harper said the case should be sent to Ipswich Crown Court for sentence, and Helen Korfanty, defending, agreed.

Magistrates ordered an all-options pre-sentence report from the Probation Service and told Robinson he will be sentenced at the crown court.

Magistrates granted Robinson unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance at Ipswich Crown Court.

Robinson will be sentenced at a date to be fixed.