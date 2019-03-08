E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man to appear at crown court charged with rape

PUBLISHED: 09:29 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 12 September 2019

Trevor Monk will appear at Ipswich Crown Court next month Picture: ARCHANT

Trevor Monk will appear at Ipswich Crown Court next month Picture: ARCHANT

A 68-year-old Suffolk man charged with rape will appear at crown court next month.

Trevor Monk, of Engelhard Road, Newmarket, stood before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday charged with three counts of rape, one charge of sexual assault, and one charge of causing a woman to engage in a non-penetrative sexual activity.

Monk did not enter a plea to any of the five charges.

District Judge Julie Cooper sent the case to crown court.

Monk is due to appear for a plea and case preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on October 8.

Most Read

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

‘You bully everyone in the club but I’m not scared of you, let’s have it me and you’ - Walters on moment he and Keane almost fought at Town

Jon Walters has shared the moment he and Roy Keane almost fought in Keane's office at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Man with teddy bear strapped to chest shot at 11 times after air base breach, report reveals

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

‘You bully everyone in the club but I’m not scared of you, let’s have it me and you’ - Walters on moment he and Keane almost fought at Town

Jon Walters has shared the moment he and Roy Keane almost fought in Keane's office at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Man with teddy bear strapped to chest shot at 11 times after air base breach, report reveals

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ed Sheeran delighted by ‘fantastic’ Made in Suffolk exhibition

Ed Sheeran with photographer Mark Surridge at the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich Picture: Nic Minns

‘Impossible to justify’ – Academy chains slammed for paying bosses up to £300k a year

Jack Abbott, Labour's education spokesman at Suffolk County Council, said the pay packets were

“It is appalling” - Defibrillator needed to help crash victim found to be stolen from station

A defibrillator was found to be stolen from Marks Tey train station after members of the public were asked to use it to help a man involved in a car crash. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Man to appear at crown court charged with rape

Trevor Monk will appear at Ipswich Crown Court next month Picture: ARCHANT

Driving us batty! Bat droppings leave us ‘demoralised’, say villagers

Bats are causing problems for churchgoers in Suffolk villages. Picture: HUGH CLARK/www.bats.org.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists