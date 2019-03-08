Man to appear at crown court charged with rape

Trevor Monk will appear at Ipswich Crown Court next month Picture: ARCHANT

A 68-year-old Suffolk man charged with rape will appear at crown court next month.

Trevor Monk, of Engelhard Road, Newmarket, stood before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday charged with three counts of rape, one charge of sexual assault, and one charge of causing a woman to engage in a non-penetrative sexual activity.

Monk did not enter a plea to any of the five charges.

District Judge Julie Cooper sent the case to crown court.

Monk is due to appear for a plea and case preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on October 8.