Search ongoing for Suffolk man, 29, missing for six weeks

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:38 PM July 27, 2022
Chas Thacker from Cockfield was last seen almost a month ago

Chas Thacker is from Cockfield, near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are continuing to search for a 29-year-old Suffolk man who was reported missing six weeks ago.

Chas Thacker, who lives in Cockfield, near Bury St Edmunds, was last seen in Tilbury, Essex, in mid-June.

He told relatives he was planning to walk home to Suffolk, which is a 70-mile trip, but has not made any contact.

Chas was reported missing to police on June 15 and has not been found.

He has been described as white, 6ft tall, of heavy build, with short dark brown hair and a goatee beard. He has a tear tattoo on his face and a bird tattoo on his hand. 

Chas was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black jogging trousers and black trainers.

Anyone with information on Chas' whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.

