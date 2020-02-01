Meet the Suffolk scaffolder heading into Love Island tonight

Ched Uzor, from Bury St Edmunds, is going into Love Island Picture: ITV/Anika Molnar ITV

A scaffolder from Suffolk will be heading into Love Island's Casa Amor during tonight's episode of the dating show.

Ched Uzor, from Bury St Edmunds, will be part of season six of the ITV reality programme set in South Africa, where men and women couple-up to avoid being sent home and battle in love and war to win a cash prize.

In his Love Island profile, he rates his looks as an eight out of ten, saying his arms are his best feature - thanks to working out at the Abbeycroft Leisure centre in Bury.

He regularly posts videos of his intense training régime and offers online coaching for training and diet.

The 23-year-old graduated from the University of Suffolk in October 2019 with a qualification in business management, after studying at the West Suffolk College campus.

Girls Rebecca, Sophie and Siânnise have caught Ched's eye and he's hoping to end up with one who his mum approves of.

He said on his profile: "If my mum likes you then it's all go!"

As for going into Casa Amor tonight, Ched said: "I don't feel like anyone is in a solid couple in there.

"The most solid couple in the villa is probably Shaughna and Callum and I still wonder if Callum might stray ..."

Whilst the winning couple of Love Island receive a prize of £50,000 to split between them as they see fit, you don't need to win to make a success story.

Various members of the Love Island cast over the years have developed TV careers from their few weeks under the sun - and the watchful eye of the public.

Ched added: "It's not Friend Island, if I fancy someone and she likes me and not you, it's not my fault."

Tune in at 9pm tonight on ITV2 to see whether the Suffolk man meets anyone who is 100% his type on paper.