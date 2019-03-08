E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Elmswell man cleared of biting sister's nose

PUBLISHED: 08:00 15 September 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man accused of biting off the tip of his sister's nose has been cleared of deliberately wounding her.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was William Price, 68, of Broadgrass Green, Elmswell, who denied wounding his sister with intent to cause her grievous bodily harm and was cleared by a jury after a four day trial.

Price claimed he had "nipped" her on the nose to stop her chewing his thumb to the bone after he was attacked by two sisters outside his home following a financial dispute last July.

Price needed treatment for a bite wound to his thumb and a cut to the head, while his sister required reconstructive surgery.

Price told police his sisters had been turned away from the address by his wife - at his behest - after they turned up while he was in bed recovering from gallbladder surgery.

You may also want to watch:

He said they returned about 20 minutes later, each carrying a golf club, which he claimed they used to beat him around the head, hands, back and chest.

After wrestling one of his sisters to the ground, Price claimed she tried to "chew his thumb off" in an effort to seize back the club, and that he responded by "nipping" her nose until she pulled away.

Most Read

First pictures show the extent of chicken spill which closed A14 for hours

The clean up operation is continuing on the road Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lane on A14 reopens but traffic chaos continues following lorry spill

A lorry has shed its load on the A14 Picture: SU ANDERSON

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First pictures show the extent of chicken spill which closed A14 for hours

The clean up operation is continuing on the road Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lane on A14 reopens but traffic chaos continues following lorry spill

A lorry has shed its load on the A14 Picture: SU ANDERSON

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Farming feature: Soaring success of efforts to help boost numbers of threatened UK game bird in East Anglia

GWCT's 2019 East Anglia Grey Partridge award winner Adam Steed Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Elmswell man cleared of biting sister’s nose

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Breaking news for Suffolk and north Essex

Follow our live blog for all breaking news in Suffolk and north Essex

‘Investigation finalised’ after knife-wielding robbers threaten family

A police investigation has now been finalised after knife-wielding robbers entered a house on Lansbury Road, Halesworth on April 18. Picture: Google Images

Stowmarket man jailed after speeding at up to 90mph

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists