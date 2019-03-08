Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Eight convicted for ‘boiler room’ scams across East of England

PUBLISHED: 19:24 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:24 08 April 2019

Eight people from across the east fo England have been convicted of 'boiler room' fraud schemes. Picture: ARIUSZ NAWROCKI

Eight people from across the east fo England have been convicted of 'boiler room' fraud schemes. Picture: ARIUSZ NAWROCKI

Archant

Eight people from the East of England - including one from Suffolk - have been convicted of running a number of ‘boiler room’ frauds which saw elderly and vulnerable people conned out of millions of pounds.

The group ran an elaborate scam from 2014 until 2016, conning more than 50 people out of £3 million by convincing them to invest in fake investment companies.

In particular they would target elderly and often vulnerable individuals, with some people being scammed by the group more than once.

After a number of concerned victims contacted police, an investigation was launched by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

The first trial in relation to the case saw Barry Spearing, 58, of Stutton Hall, Stutton, Suffolk, convicted of money laundering and Muhammad Tanveer, 30, of South Street, Romford, convicted of fraud and money laundering offences.

Shaun Cross, 30, of Clifton Close, Orpington, and Ryan Weston, 27, of Clarkson Avenue, Wisbech, pleaded guilty to money laundering in a separate trial.

Following the conclusion of a trial at Southwark Crown Court on April 8 – Lucy Richardson, 25, of Crofton Avenue, Orpington, Kent, Mark Bowman, 55, of Princes Gardens, Whitley Bay, Mandy Cross, 59, also of Clifton Close, Oprington, and Tanveer were found guilty of money laundering offences.

Philip Hunt, 32, of Whitlingham Lane, Trowse, Norfolk, pleaded guilty to money laundering at an earlier court hearing.

A ‘boiler room’ fraud sees criminals cold calling or emailing their victims pretending to be from an established and legitimate company to persuade them to invest in worthless or non-existent stocks, often using high pressured sales tactics.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Fernandes, who led the investigation, said: “Investigations such as this are incredibly lengthy and complex, so I’m pleased that the group have now been convicted and will face the justice they deserve.

“These heartless criminals conned innocent people out of their hard earned money.

“Our officers have worked tirelessly to establish the facts around the case and I hope the results will give the victims some sense of closure.”

Sentencing will take place on April 26.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Signing strikers is a summer priority for Lambert... and he wants to keep Keane at Town permanently

Paul Lambert wants to keep Will Keane at Ipswich Town and is also understood to be keen on Tranmere's James Norwood. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Signing strikers is a summer priority for Lambert... and he wants to keep Keane at Town permanently

Paul Lambert wants to keep Will Keane at Ipswich Town and is also understood to be keen on Tranmere's James Norwood. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family’s anger at mental health trust’s response to death of Henry, 21

The 21-year-old fashion photography student died in 2016 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Kings of Anglia podcast: Celebrating a rare win, Collins’ impact, service station food and Dozzell’s role

Ipswich Town beat Bolton at the weekend.

Review: Ipswich Choral Society premieres The Affirming Flame at Snape concert

Ipswich Choral Society performing at Snape Maltings Concert Hall where they gave audiences works by Mozart and the premiere of a new piece by Tom Randle Photo: Matthew Clarke

Delays on busy Suffolk road as broken down HGV blocks lane

The A140 near Coddenham has a lane blocked by a broken down HGV. Picture: NSRAPT

Watch: Gunn’s famous airkick, Canary Crusher Haynes and Blues go third in the Premier League – this week’s Town flashback

Norwich keeper Bryan Gunn holds his head in his hands after his famous airkick in the derby day win back in 1996. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists