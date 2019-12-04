Man accused of accessing almost 100,000 indecent images of children in 10 years

David Sharpe appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Suffolk man has been accused of having accessed almost 100,000 indecent images of children over a 10-year period.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Sharpe, of Boxford Court, Haverhill, appeared before a district judge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old gave no indication of plea to three counts of making indecent still and moving images of a child.

You may also want to watch:

Sharpe is accused of making 103 photographs and one video in the most serious category (A); 325 images and 46 videos in category B, and 95,973 images and 135 videos in category C.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between November 2005 and July 2015.

Prosecutor Ian Devine said the alleged offences were deemed too serious to be dealt with at magistrates' court.

District Judge Julie Cooper adjourned the matter until a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on January 2.

Sharpe was released on unconditional bail until then.