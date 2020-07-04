E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk man denies ABH charge and will face trial

04 July, 2020 - 05:30
Stuart Standrin denied ABH at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man has denied assaulting a woman and will face a crown court trial later this year.

Stuart Standrin, 26, of Grapes Farmyard, Bacton, near Stowmarket, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court in person on Friday charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

Standrin pleaded not guilty to the offence, which allegedly happened on March 1 this year.

Judge David Pugh told Standrin his trial, which will take place at Ipswich Crown Court, has been placed on a two-week warned list for November 9.

Judge Pugh granted Standrin bail ahead of his next appearance and warned him of his responsibilities in keeping in touch with his defence team before his trial.

Standrin, who wore a crisp white shirt in the dock, spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his plea at the short hearing.

He is being represented by barrister Lynne Shirley of Drystone Chambers.

