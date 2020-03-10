Patapios Brezetos, 41, of Hoxter Way, Sudbury, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to common assault and criminal damage on November 28 last year. It is alleged Brezetos assaulted a man in the car park of Sainsbury’s in Cornard Road, Sudbury, before damaging a wind reflector on the alleged victim’s Vauxhall Astra. Brezetos, who spoke through a Greek translator, and was represented in court by solicitor Michael Whatley, spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his pleas during the preliminary hearing. Brezetos will now face a trial at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on May 14. He was released on conditional bail and was warned by magistrates of the consequences of not attending his trial.
Comments have been disabled on this article.