Man handed suspended sentence for drugs offences denies breach
A Bury St Edmunds man has denied breaching a suspended prison sentence after he allegedly missed two drug rehabilitation appointments.
Lee Gray, 46, of Church Walk in the town, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday following an alleged breach on June 9 and June 23 this year.
Gray was handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, on November 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to supplying heroin and cocaine.
He was also given 100 hours of unpaid work, 20 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days and made subject of an 18-month drug rehabilitation order.
Gray denied the breach and the case will be heard at a date to be confirmed.
Judge Rupert Overbury bailed Gray under the conditions that he must reside at his home address and any changes to his mobile phone number must be reported to the Probation Service.
