E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man handed suspended sentence for drugs offences denies breach

08 July, 2020 - 07:30
Lee Gray denied breaching a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Lee Gray denied breaching a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Bury St Edmunds man has denied breaching a suspended prison sentence after he allegedly missed two drug rehabilitation appointments.

Lee Gray, 46, of Church Walk in the town, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday following an alleged breach on June 9 and June 23 this year.

You may also want to watch:

Gray was handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, on November 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to supplying heroin and cocaine.

He was also given 100 hours of unpaid work, 20 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days and made subject of an 18-month drug rehabilitation order.

Gray denied the breach and the case will be heard at a date to be confirmed.

Judge Rupert Overbury bailed Gray under the conditions that he must reside at his home address and any changes to his mobile phone number must be reported to the Probation Service.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We will be back’: Theatre’s vow as Autumn programme is cancelled

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. Picture: VistaViews/Marina Theatre

Free Wi-Fi to be introduced in 12 Suffolk high streets - here’s where

East Suffolk Council's Smart Towns project is set to allow market towns to analyse footfall and boost their high streets. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Future of Ipswich metal works employing 85 people in doubt

The metal works is believed to employ 85 people. Picture: GREGG BROWN (stock picture)

Man handed suspended sentence for drugs offences denies breach

Lee Gray denied breaching a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An in-demand striker, a young star and a long away trip - meet the promoted sides who will face Town next season

Northampton Town players and manager Keith Curle lift the trophy as they celebrate promotion to League One after beating Exeter in the play-off final. Picture: PA SPORT