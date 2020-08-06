E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man denies burglary and assault charges following alleged incident in Bury St Edmunds

06 August, 2020 - 12:11
Lee Perry appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Bury St Edmunds man has denied burglary and assault charges and will face a crown court trial later in the year.

Lee Perry, 28, of Boyne Road, Bury, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday for a plea trial and preparation hearing.

Perry has been charged with one count of burglary, a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and a further count of assault by beating.

The charges relate to an alleged incident in Oakes Road, Bury St Edmunds, on May 3.

Perry spoke only to confirm his identity and plead not guilty to the three charges at the short preliminary hearing.

Judge Rupert Overbury granted Perry unconditional bail ahead of a further case management hearing which will take place at a date to be fixed.

Perry’s trial has been placed in a two-week warned list at Ipswich Crown Court for November 23.

