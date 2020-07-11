Bury St Edmunds man denies dangerous dog charge
A man has denied a charge of not keeping his dog under control after a postman was injured in Bury St Edmunds.
Jake Goddard, 36, of Kings Road, Bury St Edmunds, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act.
It is alleged Goddard’s Staffordshire bull terrier was dangerously out of control on November 4.
Goddard pleaded not guilty to the charge, which is being brought by Royal Mail.
Addressing Goddard, Judge David Pugh said: “I am listing your trial for April 6, 2021.
“At your trial, you have the right to give evidence.
“I am going to grant you bail as before.”
Judge Pugh also warned Goddard of the consequences of not attending his trial and told him he would be required to provide a defence statement.
Goddard, who spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his plea, was represented by barrister Steven Dyble.
