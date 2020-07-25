E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man denies drink-driving charge and will face trial

25 July, 2020 - 11:41
Alex Riley appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court to deny the charges Picture: GREGG BROWN

Alex Riley appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court to deny the charges Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man has denied drink-driving on a Suffolk country road and will face a trial before magistrates later this year.

Alex Riley, 34, of Church Lane, Iken, near Aldeburgh, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Friday to face two charges relating to an alleged drink-driving incident.

Riley is charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit and driving while unfit through drink.

Riley pleaded not guilty to both charges which related to an alleged incident on March 31 this year on Snape Road at Sternfield involving a Fiat Sedici.

Riley will now face a trial at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Tuesday, October 27.

Riley appeared in person at court and spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his not guilty pleas to the charges.

He was granted unconditional bail by magistrates ahead of his trial.

