Man denies inflicting grievous bodily harm after incident in Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 09:40 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:40 11 February 2020

Ayden Devine, of Avondale Walk, Bury St Edmunds, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates Court on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

A 27-year-old has denied wounding another man following an incident in Bury St Edmunds and will appear at the crown court next month.

Ayden Devine, of Avondale Walk, Bury St Edmunds, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

It is alleged Devine caused injuries to the man during an incident in Bury St Edmunds on April 18 last year.

Magistrates in Ipswich declined jurisdiction and sent the case to the crown court.

Devine pleaded not guilty to the offence and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH) on March 9.

Devine spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his plea during the short hearing.

Dino Barricella, defending, made an application for bail but magistrates rejected the application and remanded Devine in custody ahead of his next appearance.

