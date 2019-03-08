E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Newmarket man denies raping teenager

PUBLISHED: 07:30 09 October 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a 68-year-old Suffolk man accused of raping a teenager will take place in April next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday (October 8) was Trevor Monk, of Engelhard Road, Newmarket.

He pleaded not guilty to three offences of rape, one offence of sexual assault, and one of causing a woman to engage in sexual activity.

The court heard that the teenager was 17 at the time of the alleged offences which are said to have taken place between August 3 and August 24 last year.

You may also want to watch:

Judge Emma Peters adjourned the case until April 20 next year for a five day trial. A further case management hearing will take place in advance of the trial on February 28.

Monk, who has cerebral palsy, was granted bail.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Matchday Live: Huws, Roberts and Keane all on target in comfortable Town win

Jordan Roberts fires Town into a 2-0 lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Matchday Live: Huws, Roberts and Keane all on target in comfortable Town win

Jordan Roberts fires Town into a 2-0 lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Film Review: The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Peanut Butter Falcon is a heart-warming tale of

Newmarket man denies raping teenager

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Green councillor to face trial over climate change protests

Green Party councillor Terence Carter will face trial over his part in climate change protests Picture: ARCHANT

Restoration work on scorched Halesworth newsagents to begin

Redevelopment work on a newsagents owned by David Patrick (inset) will commence soon Photo: Archant

Colchester man jailed for pouring petrol over woman and trying to set light to her

Alan Day, of Barkstead Road, Colchester, who has been jailed for 30 months after admitting aggravated burglary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists