Newmarket man denies raping teenager

The trial of a 68-year-old Suffolk man accused of raping a teenager will take place in April next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday (October 8) was Trevor Monk, of Engelhard Road, Newmarket.

He pleaded not guilty to three offences of rape, one offence of sexual assault, and one of causing a woman to engage in sexual activity.

The court heard that the teenager was 17 at the time of the alleged offences which are said to have taken place between August 3 and August 24 last year.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned the case until April 20 next year for a five day trial. A further case management hearing will take place in advance of the trial on February 28.

Monk, who has cerebral palsy, was granted bail.