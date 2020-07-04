Suffolk man denies rape charge

A Suffolk man has denied raping a woman and will face a crown court trial next year.

Nathaniel Cresswell, 22, of Thistledown Drive, Ixworth, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday charged with one count of rape.

Cresswell pleaded not guilty to the offence, which allegedly happened in June 2016.

Cresswell, who was dressed in a grey polo shirt, spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his plea from the dock.

Judge David Pugh told Cresswell his trial date is set for February 1, 2021 and warned him of the consequences of not attending any hearing before his trial or the trial itself.

He also told Cresswell that a defence statement must be provided.

The judge also granted Cresswell unconditional bail until his next court appearance.

Barrister Emma Nash is prosecuting the case, while Joanne Eley is representing Cresswell.