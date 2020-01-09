E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man accused of sex assault believed woman 'wanted something to happen'

09 January, 2020 - 05:30
Thomas Lewis has denied sexual assault at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Thomas Lewis has denied sexual assault at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a sofa following a night out told a jury he believed the alleged victim "wanted something to happen".

Thomas Lewis, 28, has denied assaulting the woman by penetration after a night out in Stowmarket in June 2017 while his girlfriend was asleep upstairs.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court on day three of his trial on Wednesday, Lewis, of School Avenue, Elmswell, said he had woken up alongside the alleged victim on the sofa in the early hours of the morning.

He told the jury he then began to rub her lower back over clothing before caressing her bottom, the court heard.

Lewis, a father-of-two, said the woman responded by moving closer towards him in a "wiggling motion", and he was sure she was awake.

After he touched her between the legs, the woman moved his hand away and he stopped what he was doing, Lewis told the jury.

He then received a call from his girlfriend, who was upstairs, within a minute of the alleged incident and went to see her.

You may also want to watch:

Asked by Steven Dyble, defending, if he thought the woman was consenting, Lewis replied: "Yes, I genuinely believed that she was enjoying it, and wanted to something to happen."

The court heard the woman had not said anything during the alleged incident and had not opened her eyes.

Under cross examination by Edward Renvoize, prosecuting, Lewis reiterated to the jury that he believed the woman was consenting.

"I honestly thought she was aroused, I would never have done it otherwise. It's not in my nature," he said.

Asked what his reaction was when the woman moved his hand away, Lewis replied: "She didn't say anything to me and I didn't say anything to her."

The court previously heard how the alleged victim told police she had "frozen" when she felt Lewis touching her.

She had then phoned a friend and asked her to pick her up before later contacting the police.

The court also heard character references for Lewis, who was described as a "kind and sincere young gentleman" who was a "loving and doting father" to his two children.

The jury is expected to start deliberations on Thursday following the judge's summing up.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Andoh’s journey from Amsterdam to Ipswich (via Aston Villa and Canada)... and he’s already under the wing of skipper Chambers

Levi Andoh is living with Luke Chambers after signing for Ipswich Town recently. Picture: ARCHANT

SIL PREVIEW: Brown remains positive despite leaders Cranes dropping points

Another big weekend ahead in the SIL

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

As MPs return to parliament, what can we in the east expect from them?

MPs are back in the House of Commons - but what will East Anglia get now from the government? Picture: PA/HOUSE OF COMMONS

Man accused of sex assault believed woman ‘wanted something to happen’

Thomas Lewis has denied sexual assault at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists