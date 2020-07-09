Great Cornard man denies string of sex offences

Paul Roberts denied 10 sexual offences at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Great Cornard man has denied a string of sexual offences – including rape of a child under 13 – and will face a crown court trial.

Paul Roberts, 50, of Rede Way, Great Cornard, near Sudbury, appeared in person at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to face 10 charges.

Roberts is charged with one count of rape, three counts of sexual assault, one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, two charges of taking indecent photographs of a child and three charges of making indecent photographs of a child.

The alleged offences happened between 2017 and 2018.

Roberts pleaded not guilty to all charges at his plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a further hearing on October 12.

No date has yet been fixed for his trial, which is expected to last five days.