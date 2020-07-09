E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Great Cornard man denies string of sex offences

09 July, 2020 - 05:30
Paul Roberts denied 10 sexual offences at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Roberts denied 10 sexual offences at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Great Cornard man has denied a string of sexual offences – including rape of a child under 13 – and will face a crown court trial.

Paul Roberts, 50, of Rede Way, Great Cornard, near Sudbury, appeared in person at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to face 10 charges.

Roberts is charged with one count of rape, three counts of sexual assault, one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, two charges of taking indecent photographs of a child and three charges of making indecent photographs of a child.

You may also want to watch:

The alleged offences happened between 2017 and 2018.

Roberts pleaded not guilty to all charges at his plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a further hearing on October 12.

No date has yet been fixed for his trial, which is expected to last five days.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tributes pour in for Ipswich Town legend Philip Hope-Cobbold

Tributes have been paid to former Ipswich Town director Philip Hope-Cobbold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why are tensions rising within both Labour and Tory parties again?

Sir Keir Starmer is facing the first signs of rebellion in the Labour Party since his victory in the leadership election in April. Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA

‘Why can’t I spend the vouchers online?’ – Some answers to your season ticket compensation questions

Ipswich Town season ticket holders for 2019/20 have been given five rebate options. Photo: Steve Waller

Decision on new business park units on hold

Haverhill Business Park. Picture: TREBOR/HILLWOOD

Man, 22, caught with £10k worth of drugs after his mum called police

Alex Henderson, 22, was spared prison at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT