Man, 21, died of pneumonia and overdose, inquest hears

The inquest into Oliver Mingay's death was heard at Suffolk Coroner's Court Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A 21-year-old man who died in a Lowestoft flat was killed by a combination of pneumonia and overdose, an inquest heard on Monday.

Oliver Mingay, who was originally from Great Yarmouth, died on September 10, 2018 at a property in Lowestoft.

Leading the inquest, assistant coroner Dan Sharpstone said Mr Mingay was at home with his girfriend smoking drugs on the evening prior to his death.

Dr Sharpstone said Mr Mingay’s girlfriend woke first to find her boyfriend appeared grey – but assumed because he was breathing that he was merely recovering from drug use. However when she woke again a few hours later, she found he had turned cold and blue.

DC Matt Rogers, of Lowestoft CID, said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Dr Sharpstone gave the cause of death as broncho-penumonia and an overdose of opiates.