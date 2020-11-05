E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man faces ‘immediate custody’ after admitting sex offences

05 November, 2020 - 07:30
Paul Roberts pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Paul Roberts pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A judge warned a west Suffolk man he faces “immediate custody” after he pleaded guilty to a string of sexual offences.

Paul Roberts, 51, of Rede Way, Great Cornard, near Sudbury, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday and admitted 10 charges.

Roberts pleaded guilty to rape of a child under the age of 13, three counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Roberts also admitted two offences of taking indecent photographs of a child – one video of the most serious kind (Category A) and one video at Category C – and a further three counts of making indecent images, with seven Category A indecent images, 17 Category B and seven classed as Category C.

The offences happened between 2017 and 2018.

Judge David Pugh told Roberts: “I have ordered a pre-sentence report to see if you are a danger to specific groups of the public.

“I am going to grant you bail.

“I know you are under no illusions as to what the outcome will be. It will be immediate custody.”

Roberts will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on December 18.

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Suffolk covid data: Latest infection rates, hospital admissions and case numbers have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Developers celebrate West Suffolk’s ‘biggest warehouse deal’

A digital impression of what the aerial view of Suffolk Park will look like with the Weerts Group warehouse Picture: JAYNIC

