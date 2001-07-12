Suspended sentence for Suffolk man found with pepper spray

PA Library photo dated 12/7/01 The Scales of Justice on top of the Old Bailey, London. Archant

A Suffolk man who claimed he found a pepper-spray in a skip has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police who went to Percy Barber’s home in June last year found the weapon in a parked car outside and an extreme pornographic DVD in the sitting room, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Barber, 51, of York Close, Bury St Edmunds, admitted possessing the pepper spray and possessing extreme pornography.

He was given an eight month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement. He was also ordered to pay £200 costs.

Marc Brown, for Barber, said his client found the spray in a skip in Barton Mills while looking for items to sell but hadn’t realised it was a prohibited weapon and hadn’t intended to use it.

Barber told police he’d been given the DVD in a pub but hadn’t watched it and planned to get rid of it.