Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

PUBLISHED: 13:08 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 13 February 2019

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A Suffolk man has revealed his ‘exasperating’ two-hour online chat with TalkTalk’s customer service - after his 95-year-old father’s phone number was changed without notice.

A Suffolk man has revealed his frustrating battle with TalkTalk to fix his father's telephone line Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA WireA Suffolk man has revealed his frustrating battle with TalkTalk to fix his father's telephone line Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA Wire

Keith Poulson, 69, phoned his father Richard, who lives in Ipswich, on Thursday, January 24 to discover his number had been switched to another.

Mr Poulston, who lives near Beccles, said it was hugely concerning as his father’s emergency alarm cord is also linked to the number.

He immediately rang TalkTalk’s tech team but after a 30 minute conversation, he said they told him it was not possible to fix the problem.

Mr Poulson took to the firm’s online chat service to see if the issue could be resolved.

He spend two hours at his laptop being passed between tech support and the company’s loyalty team - eventually being told to ring the tech team again in the morning.

Mr Poulson has released a transcript of the frustrating conversation revealing what he had to go through to reinstate his father’s phone number.

Keith's 95-year-old father Richard, from Ipswich, discovered his number had been changed without warning Picture: CONTRIBUTEDKeith's 95-year-old father Richard, from Ipswich, discovered his number had been changed without warning Picture: CONTRIBUTED

“I ring my father every day since my mother died just over three years ago,” he said. “Not being able to contact him was extremely frustrating.

“His personal alarm is linked to his original number so this was a worry.

“If he had pulled the alarm, they wouldn’t know who he was or where he was.

“I managed to stay reasonable calm through our online chat, calmer than I usually am. “I just couldn’t believe it went on for such a long time. It was exasperating.”

Read the full transcript here:

Talk Talk online chat transcript part 1Talk Talk online chat transcript part 1

Talk Talk online chat transcript part 2Talk Talk online chat transcript part 2

Talk Talk online chat transcript part 3Talk Talk online chat transcript part 3

Talk Talk online chat transcript part 4Talk Talk online chat transcript part 4

Talk Talk online chat transcript part 5Talk Talk online chat transcript part 5

Talk Talk conversation Part 6Talk Talk conversation Part 6

After making a complaint, the problem was eventually fixed on Friday, February 1

Mr Poulson was then called on Monday, February 11 by someone from TalkTalk who offered him £2.51 in compensation for his time.

After telling them he found the offer ‘insulting’, they offered to double it to £5.02.

A TalkTalk spokesman apologised for the issues Mr Poulson had faced.

He said: “We are sorry for the problems Mr Poulson experienced with his landline.

“We have provided compensation and the issue has now been resolved.”

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Passengers face delays after person hit by train

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading for London, Stock Image

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teen found guilty of involvement in ‘flour bombing’ attack

The picture of Ms Morris covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

Murder victim’s mum - ‘Knife crime can happen to anyone’

Tom Brittain, who was murdered in Colchester in March 2013 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Search for elderly woman called off after body found in sea

Diane Hatherly is missing from West Mersea Picture: ARCHANT

Councillor dropped from Tory candidates list after another clash with party

Christopher Hudson has not been selected to fight the district election. Picture: SIMON LEE

How to spot the signs that a “county line” drug supply is operating in your neighbourhood

Tonya Antonis from Suffolk police said bosses could not get complacent, but work to tackle county lines had proved effective to date. Picture: SU ANDERSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists