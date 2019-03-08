Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man started ‘devastating fire’ after row with pregnant girlfriend, court hears

PUBLISHED: 19:00 01 April 2019

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Halesworth Picture: Amy Smith/Archant.

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Halesworth Picture: Amy Smith/Archant.

Archant

A jealous Suffolk man started a devastating fire which caused hundreds of thousands of pounds damage to a town centre newsagents and adjoining buildings after his pregnant girlfriend walked out on him, it has been alleged.

Fire crews at the scene of the fire in Halesworth. Picture: Amy Smith/Archant.Fire crews at the scene of the fire in Halesworth. Picture: Amy Smith/Archant.

As Amy Clark, who was nearly eight months pregnant, walked away from the timber-framed flat above DC Patrick Newsagents in Market Place, Halesworth, Stephen Wilson was heard shouting that he would set fire to the premises if she didn’t go back, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, described the relationship between Wilson and 26-year-old Miss Clark as “turbulent” and said that in March 2017 a court made an order banning him from contacting her or going to Halesworth.

Firefighters and police at the scene Picture: Nick ButcherFirefighters and police at the scene Picture: Nick Butcher

Despite the order the couple had got back together but the arguments had continued and on June 11 Wilson, who had been drinking, accused Miss Clark of deleting text messages on her phone before he could read them.

He had allegedly given her “a backhander” to the face resulting in her banging her head, said Mr Jackson.

The fire affected a newsagents on Market Place, Halesworth Picture: Nick ButcherThe fire affected a newsagents on Market Place, Halesworth Picture: Nick Butcher

Miss Clark left the flat with some friends and as she walked away Wilson was heard threatening to start a fire at the flat if she didn’t go back.

“It wasn’t an idle threat and within minutes he made good his threat,” alleged Mr Jackson.

Fire crew attend the scene of a fire at a Newsagents on Market Place, Halesworth. Picture: Nick ButcherFire crew attend the scene of a fire at a Newsagents on Market Place, Halesworth. Picture: Nick Butcher

He claimed that after Wilson allegedly started the fire at around 6pm it had spread quickly, despite the efforts of the fire brigade, with “devastating” consequences to neighbouring properties including the newsagents beneath the flat.

“The cost of the damage was many hundreds of thousands of pounds,” said Mr Jackson.

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Halesworth. Picture: Amy SmithFirefighters tackling the blaze at Halesworth. Picture: Amy Smith

Wilson, 32, of Poppy Close, Loddon, has denied arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered, two offences of assaulting Miss Clark by beating and driving a car taken without consent.

The jury has been told that Wilson has admitted breaching a restraining order banning him from contacting Miss Clark.

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Halesworth. Picture: Suffolk Fire and RescueFirefighters tackling the blaze at Halesworth. Picture: Suffolk Fire and Rescue

Following his arrest, he declined to answer questions.

The trial continues.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

North Stander: Do Lambert and the players know something we, the fans, aren’t aware of?

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

North Stander: Do Lambert and the players know something we, the fans, aren’t aware of?

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Planned 1,250 homes north of Bury St Edmunds escalates by hundreds

Land off the A143 in Bury St Edmunds which St Joseph Homes is looking to develop for 1,500 properties. PIcture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pro-EU protestor told to ‘grow up and respect democracy’ by rail staff wins apology

Greater Anglia has apologised to Katie after she complained that staff had told her to

Estimated 60% rise in crack cocaine users across Suffolk

A rise in crack cocaine users has been put down to increased availability, affordability and aggressive marketing by dealers Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Revealed - the 10 fastest speeds recorded on Suffolk’s roads by police

Average speed cameras on the A12 between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Town flashback: Hat-tricks from Stewart and Wark

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists