Man sentenced to three years for drug offences after police raid

PUBLISHED: 12:56 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 09 January 2020

Ashley Revell, who was jailed for three years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A man has been jailed for three years for drug offences after police raided a property in a Suffolk village.

Officers from Suffolk Police's East Scorpion drug team carried out the raid at a property in London Road, Wrentham, on September 4 last year.

Quantities of cocaine and cannabis were recovered, along with £660 in cash, phones, and drugs paraphernalia.

Ashley Revell, 26, of Southwold Road, Wrentham, faced four charges of possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Revell pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply cannabis, but pleaded not guilty to the other two charges at Ipswich Crown Court on October 11.

Yesterday at the same court, Judge Rupert Overbury sentenced Revell to three years in prison, of which he will spent half in custody.

The two outstanding charges were left on file.

