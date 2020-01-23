Man jailed for missing unpaid work appointments

A 22-year-old man who breached a suspended sentence by failing to turn up for 12 unpaid work appointments has been jailed for eight months.

Before Ipswich Crown Court today was Bradley Ashdown, of The Street, Assington, near Sudbury, who admitted breaching his suspended sentence for the second time.

Ashdown was handed a nine-month sentence on August 22 last year, suspended for 18 months, for being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of cannabis.

He was also sentenced to 30 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days and 180 hours of unpaid work.

The court heard how Ashdown admitted a previous breach on November 7 last year, and was given an extra 10 hours of unpaid work and warned by Judge Emma Peters that this was his last chance.

However, Ashdown then missed unpaid work appointments on November 30 and December 1, December 7-8, December 14-15, December 21-22, December 28-29 and January 4-5.

The court heard that Ashdown had attended four appointments since then and has completed around 70 hours of unpaid work.

Ashdown, who works as a scaffolder, was preparing to move in with his girlfriend and now understood he needed to pay his debt to society, the court heard in mitigation.

Judge David Pugh decided to activate part of the suspended sentence and jailed Ashdown for eight months.

Ashdown also appeared before magistrates in Ipswich yesterday to face two separate charges of drug possession.

Magistrates heard how on August 7 last year, Ashdown was seen by police in Queens Road, Sudbury, speaking to another man.

One of the officers began speaking to the other man and Ashdown then sprinted away.

He was chased and eventually detained but officers saw him throw a container during the foot chase.

The container contained 24 ecstasy tablets and 3.15g of cocaine, which Ashdown admitted to possessing in police interview.

Ashdown claimed the drugs were for personal use as he was on his way to an upcoming festival.

The two class A drug possession charges did not activate Ashdown's suspended sentence order as they pre-dated the August 22 offence.

Ashdown was fined £120 for each offence, and ordered to pay £105 in costs and a £32 victim surcharge.