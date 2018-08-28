Thunderstorms

Man saved by dog after being confronted at knife-point

PUBLISHED: 07:08 11 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:25 11 November 2018

The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man’s dog came to his rescue after an attempted knife-point robbery in north Suffolk.

The incident happened on Tennyson Road in Lowestoft around 7.20pm last night when a man was walking his alsatian dog in the town.

After letting the dog off the lead, the pet owner was then confronted by a man, who was armed with a kitchen knife and demanded his wallet.

The loyal pet then returned to his owner, and upon seeing the dog, the offender fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made and a spokesman for Suffolk police said investigations are ongoing.

‘Smell is under-rated’: Libraries get whiff of the importance of aroma

18:03 Andrew Papworth
Suffolk Libraries chief executive Bruce Leeke. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

They say first impressions count for a lot.

Deer cull takes place at prestigious estate

34 minutes ago Michael Steward
A cull of deer has taken place at Ickworth Picture: GREGG BROWN

A cull of deer has been carried out by the National Trust on a prestigious Suffolk estate near Bury St Edmunds.

Marked police van stolen from police station and abandoned nearly 20 miles away after ‘erratic’ joyride

05:32 Dan Grimmer
Picture: Ian Burt.

An investigation is under way after a marked police van was stolen from Lowestoft police station and then found abandoned almost 20 miles away.

Video Region prepares to pay tribute at Armistice centenary commemorations

05:30 Michael Steward
'We will remember them' - A host of remembrance events are taking place across the region on Remembrance Sunday.

A host of parades, services and beacon lightings are set to take place today as the region prepares to commemorate the Armistice centenary. Here’s a guide of what is going on across Suffolk and north Essex.

Police reserves as share of overall funding almost halved in seven years

34 minutes ago Tom Potter
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) says he is undaunted by the constabulary’s budget reserves falling to almost half their level in 2011.

‘Dementia is everyone’s problem’: Carer’s rallying call at conference

Yesterday, 19:57 Andrew Papworth
The Movement and Memories Exploring Perceptions of Dementia conference at the University of Suffolk, Ipswich. Ipswich mayor Roger Fern. Picture: JON PARKER

A major attitude shift is needed to alter people’s mindsets about the growing problem of dementia in Suffolk, a leading campaigner has said.

Most read

Three men arrested following reported brawl outside Ipswich pub

Three men were taken into custody following an incident outside the Dove Street Inn Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘My God, we were fantastic’ – Lambert convinced wins will come after 2-2 draw at Reading

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading

Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Dairy firm fined £32,000 after yoghurt machine part crushed worker’s toe

Chelmsford Magistrates' Court Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Opinion ANDY WARREN: Player ratings as Blues show promise but ultimately let it slip at Reading

Trevoh Chalobah's expression says it all as he watches the second half highlights on the big screen at Reading at Reading Picture Pagepix

