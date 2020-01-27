E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Drunken man brandished knife after Halloween party, court hears

27 January, 2020 - 13:52
Lee Wettner was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A drunken man who brandished a carving knife following a Halloween house party has been handed 100 hours of unpaid work.

Appearing before magistrates in Ipswich on Monday was Lee Wettner, 49, of Butt Road, Great Cornard, who pleaded guilty to affray at a previous hearing on Christmas Eve.

The court heard how Wettner was at a Halloween party being hosted by his ex-partner on the evening of November 3 last year, which was attended by family and friends.

The party passed without incident but after most of the guests had left, Wettner remained at the house with his ex-partner, her daughter and one of her friends.

The women heard a bang from upstairs and Wettner then came downstairs with a cut to his ear, which he had caught on the radiator, and began shouting and blaming his ex-partner for the injury.

After he was told to go back upstairs and lay down, Wettner became irate and "went off on one", continuing to shout and swear, the court heard.

He then grabbed a carving knife from a knife rack in the kitchen and held the weapon up before throwing it into a sink in the downstairs toilet.

Wettner then left the house and the door was closed behind him, before he continued to bang on the door when outside. The incident lasted 15 minutes, the court heard.

The police were called and Wettner was arrested but offered no comment when interviewed by officers.

Magistrates heard Wettner had no previous convictions.

Elliott Moulster, defending, said Wettner's actions were "out of character".

He said: "He does not dispute alcohol may have played a role in this incident.

"He banged his head on the radiator and the head injury may have had some impact on his actions, given how out of character it was.

"It was a very short incident, the knife was disposed of in a nearby sink, and he left the house."

Magistrates handed Wettner a 12-month community order, with 100 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £100 in compensation to each of the three victims.

Wettner was also ordered to pay £145 in costs and a £90 victim surcharge.

