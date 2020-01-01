E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man faces jail after being snared in online sting by vigilante group

PUBLISHED: 17:53 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:53 09 July 2020

Kyle Evans appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Kyle Evans appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man has admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child after contacting ‘young girls’ who turned out to be decoys.

Kyle Evans, 28, was snared in an internet sting by a vigilante group of ‘paedophile hunters’ posing as young girls.

Appearing before Ipswich Crown Court, Evans pleaded guilty to three charges of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification between May 1, 2019, and May 17, 2019.

Evans, of Northgate, Beccles, denied three other charges, pleading not guilty to making three indecent images – of category C – and two offences of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity at his plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday.

Evans’ pleas, which mean he has now been placed on the sex offenders’ register and could face a custodial sentence, were accepted by prosecutors.

Evans intentionally attempted to sexually communicate with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl named ‘Chloe’ between May 1 and May 17 last year, the court heard.

Between the same timeframe, Evans again attempted to communicate sexually with another decoy called ‘Alicia’ who claimed to be 14.

He was also caught attempting to sexually communicate with a fictitious 11-year-old girl named ‘Nina’ – also between May 1 and May 17, 2019.

Andrew Thompson, defending, told Judge Emma Peters that Evans had no previous convictions and had not been in trouble with the police before.

Judge Peters told Evans: “You have pleaded guilty to three offences of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

“These pleas of guilty now mean you are on the sex offenders’ register.

“The offences cross the custody threshold, it is a question whether they are immediate or suspended.”

Judge Peters ordered an all-options pre-sentence report ahead of Evans’ sentencing.

Advising Evans, the judge added: “It is important you give your lawyer and probation officer your full cooperation in preparation for that sentence.”

Evans was released on bail ahead of his sentencing hearing, which has been fixed for August 7.

