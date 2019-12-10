E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man accused of sex abuse was 'like a god' to alleged victim, court hears

10 December, 2019 - 19:02
Robin Croft is standing trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Robin Croft is standing trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man accused of sexually abusing a shy and quiet schoolboy was "like a god" to his alleged victim, a court has heard.

Standing trial at Ipswich Crown Court is Robin Croft, who has denied seven offences of sexual activity with child and six offences of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

It is alleged that Croft, 61, of Marigold Drive, Red Lodge, took advantage of the schoolboy and groomed him for sex.

The offences date back more than a decade.

The mother of the alleged victim gave evidence at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday and described her son as being "shy and quiet".

She said Croft was "like a god" to the alleged victim and that he took her son "under his wing".

She also said her son "looked up" to Croft and "treated him like a father figure".

She told the jury she did raise concerns about the nature of their relationship at the time, but both Croft and her son assured her there was nothing to worry about.

You may also want to watch:

The alleged victim's mother told the jury she once approached Croft and told him: "I don't think it's right that a young child has a fascination with you."

She told the jury that Croft replied that he didn't think it was right either, but that the alleged victim was "stubborn" and enjoyed spending time with him.

In one incident, the alleged victim's mother said she had received a telephone call from Croft to say he had run her son a saltwater bath to treat an injury he had.

Croft shared a number of interests with the teenager and allegedly gave him alcohol to manipulate him, the court previously heard.

Emma Nash, prosecuting, said Croft "took advantage" of the schoolboy and "groomed him for sex".

During police interviews Croft claimed the schoolboy had been "besotted" with him and had made sexual advances to him which he had rejected.

"He said the allegations were absolutely untrue and nothing but lies," said Miss Nash.

She said Croft claimed the alleged victim had made up the allegations to get him into trouble after they fell out.

The alleged victim contacted the police in January 2017 and Croft was arrested two months later, the court previously heard.

The trial continues.

Most Read

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Family’s tribute to ‘wonderful’ father as they honour his last wish

Matthew Clark was a keen sailor and a long time member of the Aldeburgh Yacht Club. Picture: FRED CLARK

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Family’s tribute to ‘wonderful’ father as they honour his last wish

Matthew Clark was a keen sailor and a long time member of the Aldeburgh Yacht Club. Picture: FRED CLARK

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Still no solution to Greater Anglia’s rural trains’ crisis – but older trains restore Ipswich to Cambridge service

Older diesel trains like this have replaced new Stadler trains to run a normal service on the Ipswich to Cambridge line. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds, drivers warned

High winds in Storm Brendan are currently affecting much of Suffolk and Essex, but Highways England have not closed the Orwell Bridge Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk’s major role as energy producer expected to accelerate in pursuit of carbon net zero

Sizewell A and Sizewell B nuclear power plants marked the start of the region's major role in the energy sector Picture: SU ANDERSON

‘Naive’ restaurant owner paid strangers to remove rubbish dumped nearby

Nurul Alam appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ed Sheeran donates pre-loved jeans and shoes to new charity shop

Ed Sheeran is an ambassador for EACH after supporting the charity over many years. Picture: EACH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists