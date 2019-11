Man denies supplying drugs

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man has denied supplying drugs in Bury St Edmunds and will appear at crown court next month.

Dyar Khaled, 36, of Bluebell Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday accused of being concerned with the supply of cocaine in Bury on October 25 last year.

Khaled pleaded not guilty and will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on December 3 for a pre-trial hearing.